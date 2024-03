The USDJPY that dip below its 100-day moving average (blue line in the chart below) at 147.813. That is the first break below the key moving average since February 2.

An expectation that forthcoming wage data would tilt the BOJ off its negative interest rate policy and yield curve control policy is springtime the gains in the JPY (fall in the USDJPY). The low price extended to 147.58 so far.