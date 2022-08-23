USD/JPY is on the comeback trail. I wrote earlier that the US dollar moved looked overdone given that front-end yields hadn't even given up the gains from the past two days. Now we've seen yields pare that move and USD/JPY cut today's decline in half.

The pair is still down 70 pips but at 136.77, it's near the 61.8% retracement of the sharp move lower on the data.

Equities have stabilized and some market participants might be re-thinking putting too much weight on one PMI release.

Technically, it's a clear 'go with' on a break above the current highs and a fade if that can't take place. Watch for corroboration from stocks and bonds.