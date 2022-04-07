USDJPY is confined to a narrow trading range

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. remains mostly between swing levels over the last 2 trading days between 123.508 and 124.035. The low today did dip below the lower extreme to 123.46 but quickly rebounded between the swing levels. The current price is trading at 123.92 after just reaching a high for the day at 123.998 (call it 124.00).

Traders will continue to look for the next shove outside of the current range.

The consolidation is allowing the 100 hour MA to catch up to the price. That moving average for the USDJPY is currently at 123.191. That is still a ways away from the current price at 123.96, but it is getting closer.

The 200 hour moving average (green line) is moving more slowly and is currently at 122.888 (and moving higher). The price on Tuesday based against the 200 hour moving average before moving higher.

On a move above 124.035, the swing high from March 29 at 124.293 will be the next target followed by the extreme high from the recent move higher in March which saw the price for the USDJPY top out at 125.093.