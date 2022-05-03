USDJPY seems to be stuck in a range now

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term is taking a breather today with a 60 pip trading range. That is about half of the oversized 122 average over the last 22 trading days (about a month of trading days).

The price action has been down, up, down and back up again. Looking at the hourly chart above, the lowest low tested a swing low from yesterday at 129.69. The high could not reach the most recent high from yesterday at 130.34 (the high today reached 130.285).

The ups and downs over the last few days has allowed for the 100 hour MA to catch up to the price (see blue line). The price of the USDJPY fell below that MA line earlier today, but has since moved back above the line. That MA comes in at 130.019.

The price action is indicative of a market waiting for the next shove. With the FOMC decision 24 or so hours from now, that shove may not come until 2 PM ET tomorrow.

In the meantime, look for support near 129.59 (38.2% of the last move higher) and the old swing high going back to April 20 at 129.39. The 200 hour MA and 50% are near 129.088.

On the topside there is resistance at 130.34, 130.49 (high from yesterday) .There is not much above that level until the swing high from last week (and 20 year high for the pair) at 131.246.