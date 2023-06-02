On the daily chart below, we can see that the big bullish wave in USDJPY stalled a few days ago as we reached peak hawkishness and then got an unwind due to some Fed members hinting to a pause in June. The bias remains bullish though as the price would need to break below the upward trendline to change the trend and make the moving average to cross downwards. Right now, we can see that USDJPY is approaching a nice support level at 138.16 where we can also find the red 21 moving average.

USDJPY Technical Analysis

USDJPY Daily

On the 4 hour chart below, we can see that the price was already signalling weakness in the bullish momentum as the price started to diverge with the MACD into the 140 handle. Once we got the breakout of the rising channel and the moving averages crossed to the downside, USDJPY just kept on falling also helped by yesterday’s softness in the ISM Manufacturing PMI and Unit Labour Cost reports.

The buyers are likely to lean on the 138.16 support where we can find the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. However, if we get a break to the downside and the price falls more, we will have an even stronger support near the 137 handle where we have the confluence of the trendline and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 1 hour chart below, we can see that the short-term trend is bearish as we are making lower lows and lower highs. As long as USDJPY doesn’t break above the downward trendline, the bearish trend remains intact. So, as highlighted before, we have 3 different entry opportunities for the buyers:

More aggressive buyers should lean on the 138.16 support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level with a defined risk just below it.

If this support fails, they can try again at the upward trendline and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

More conservative buyers, may want to wait for the price breaking above the downward trendline to join the bullish wave and target the 142 handle.

The sellers, on the other hand, are likely to pile in at every breakout:

If the price breaks below the 138.16 support, the sellers will jump onboard to ride the selloff into the trendline.

On a break below the upward trendline, the sellers will pile in more aggressively as the trend is likely to change at that point and the target will be the 127.20 low.

USDJPY 1 hour

The spotlight today will be on the US NFP report, with various potential scenarios that could unfold: