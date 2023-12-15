USDJPY Technical Analysis

USD

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected with a shift in the statement that indicated the end of the tightening cycle.

The Summary of Economic Projections showed a downward revision to Growth and Core PCE in 2024 while the Unemployment Rate was left unchanged. Moreover, the Dot Plot was revised to show three rate cuts in 2024 compared to just two in the last projection.

Fed Chair Powell didn't push back against the strong dovish pricing and even said that they are focused on not making the mistake of holding rates high for too long, which implies a rate cut coming soon.

The US CPI this week came in line with expectations with the disinflationary progress continuing steady. This was also confirmed by the US PPI the day after where the data missed estimates.

The labour market has been showing signs of weakening lately but we got some strong releases recently with the US Jobless Claims and the NFP coming in strongly.

The latest ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations falling further into contraction, while the ISM Services PMI beat forecasts holding on in expansion.

The market expects the Fed to start cutting rates in Q1 2024.

JPY

The BoJ kept its monetary policy basically unchanged at the last meeting but formally widened the YCC to 1% on the 10-year JGBs stating that it will be a reference cap.

Governor Ueda repeated once again that they won’t hesitate to take easing measures if needed and that they are not foreseeing sustainable price increases.

The latest Japanese CPIshowed that inflationary pressures are easing although they remain well above the BoJ’s 2% target.

The latest Unemployment Rate remained unchanged near cycle lows.

The Japanese Manufacturing PMI fell further into contraction but the Services PMI ticked higher remaining in expansion.

The latest Japanese wage data beat expectations and as a reminder the BoJ is focusing on wage growth to decide whether to tweak its monetary policy.

The BoJ Governor Ueda last week delivered some interesting comments where it looked like the central bank was indeed considering rate hikes in 2024.

The market expects the BoJ to hike rates in Q2 2024.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDJPY Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDJPY pulled back into the blue 8 moving average following the selloff caused by BoJ Governor Ueda’s comments. The sellers leant on the moving average to position for new lows as the market continued to price in rate cuts for the Fed in 2024. In a surprise move, the Fed came out much more dovish than expected and triggered another big selloff in the pair with the price reaching the previous lows. The target for the sellers continues to be the swing low at the 138.00 handle.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the pullback from Ueda’s comments got rejected around a strong resistance zone where we had the confluence of the trendline and the previous swing low level. After a small bounce on the key 145.00 handle, the price tumbled as soon as the pair broke below the level as the sellers piled in aggressively following the more dovish than expected Fed. The pair is now consolidating around the lows as the US data yesterday came out much better than expected with strong retail sales and jobless claims.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the pair is trading inside a rising channel which might turn into a bearish flag if the price breaks below the lower bound of the channel. The sellers will have two options:

Selling at the upper bound of the channel where we have also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence.

Selling on the break below the lower bound of the channel.

The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level to position for a rally all the way back to the trendline around the 145.00 handle.

Upcoming Events

Today the only notable event on the agenda will be the release of the US PMIs.

See the video below