USD

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected at the last meeting while dropping the tightening bias in the statement but adding a slight pushback against a March rate cut.

The US CPI beat expectations for the second consecutive month with the disinflationary trend reversing.

The US PPI beat expectations across the board by a big margin.

The US Jobless Claims beat expectations with the data remaining steady.

The latest US PMIs increased further from the prior month with the Manufacturing PMI beating expectations and the Services PMI missing.

The US Retail Sales missed expectations across the board by a big margin.

The market now expects the first rate cut in June.

JPY

The BoJ kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected with interest rates at -0.10% and the 10 year JGB yield target at 0% with 1% as a reference cap.

The Japanese CPI eased further across all measures which makes it even harder to expect a rate hike from the BoJ anytime soon.

The latest Unemployment Rate ticked lower hovering around cycle lows.

The Japanese PMIs improved for both the Manufacturing and Services measures although the former remains in contractionary territory.

The Japanese wage data missed expectations again recently although there was a pick up from the prior reading.

The Tokyo CPI, which is seen as a leading indicator for National CPI, fell much more than expected recently.

The market expects the BoJ to hike rates in Q2.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDJPY Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDJPY is getting closer and closer to the cycle high around the 151.90 level. We’ve been stuck in a consolidation since the hot US CPI release and despite more strong US data, the pair hasn’t managed to sustain a rally. We can see that we have a trendline defining the current uptrend and we can expect the buyers to lean on it to position for a rally into the cycle high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop into the 148.80 support.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the recent price action formed what looks like a symmetrical triangle. The price broke to the upside yesterday and the buyers piled in to target the cycle high. We might see a retest of the broken upper trendline before the rally but if that won’t be the case, the buyers will still have another opportunity at the major trendline.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a minor upward trendline now where we can also find the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. In case we see a pullback from these levels, this is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for the rally into the cycle high. Alternatively, the buyers will increase the bullish bets in case we get a break of the 150.70 high in the next days.

