USD

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected at the last meeting while dropping the tightening bias in the statement but adding a slight pushback against a March rate cut.

The US CPI beat expectations for the second consecutive month with the disinflationary trend reversing.

The US PPI beat expectations across the board by a big margin.

The US Jobless Claims beat expectations with the data remaining steady.

The latest US PMIs increased further from the prior month with the Manufacturing PMI beating expectations and the Services PMI missing.

The US Retail Sales missed expectations across the board by a big margin.

The market now expects the first rate cut in June.

JPY

The BoJ kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected at the last meeting with interest rates at -0.10% and the 10 year JGB yield target at 0% with 1% as a reference cap.

The Japanese CPI beat expectations although all measures eased further from the prior readings.

The latest Unemployment Rate ticked lower hovering around cycle lows.

The Japanese PMIs improved for both the Manufacturing and Services measures although the former remains in contractionary territory.

The Japanese wage data missed expectations again recently although there was a pick up from the prior reading.

The market expects the BoJ to hike rates in Q2.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDJPY Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDJPY is getting closer to the cycle high around the 151.90 level but has lost some upside momentum recently. We’ve been stuck in a consolidation since the hot US CPI release and despite more strong US data, the pair hasn’t managed to sustain a rally. We can see that we have a trendline defining the current uptrend and we can expect the buyers to lean on it to position for a rally into the cycle high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop into the 148.80 support.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price got rejected near the recent high at 150.90 and extended the drop today following the beat in the Japanese CPI data. These inflation figures shouldn’t change much at the moment though, so the main trend will still be dictated by the strength in the US data. Nonetheless, it’s clear that the pair needed to take a breather given the rally in the past few weeks.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the latest leg higher diverged with the MACD which is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it should be a signal for a pullback into the trendline around the recent swing low at 150.25. This is where the buyers will look for a bounce and a rally into the cycle high, while the sellers will seek a break to the downside to target the 148.80 support.

Upcoming Events

This week we have some important economic data on the agenda. We begin today with the release of the US Consumer Confidence report. On Thursday, we will see the Japanese Industrial Production and Retail Sales and later in the day, the US PCE and the latest US Jobless Claims figures. Finally, on Friday, we conclude the week with the Japanese Unemployment Rate and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

