Fundamental Overview

The USD weakened across the board yesterday following another soft US CPI report and benign Jobless Claims figures. The market not only fully priced in a rate cut in September but also started to price in some chances of a back-to-back rate cut in November. Overall, we had a goldilocks data release with an economy that is slowing but still growing. This should support the soft-landing narrative and be positive for the risk sentiment.

Even if the US Dollar weakens against the other major currencies though, the JPY in this environment should keep losing ground and the Japanese officials can’t do much to reverse the trend unless the fundamentals change. Yesterday, the Japanese intervened right after the soft US CPI report as the strategy now seems to have shifted from buying the Yen in low liquidity times to propping it up on soft US data.

Overall, the data shouldn’t have changed much as we will likely need weak US growth data to see some sustained Yen strength, although it might be short lived if it’s not enough to make the market to price in more aggressive rate cuts for the Fed on fears of a recession. As long as we have stable global growth and positive risk sentiment, the JPY should find it hard to maintain any strength.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDJPY Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDJPY dropped all the way back to the key trendline around the 158.00 handle and bounced off of it as the buyers piled in to buy the dip. The sellers will want to see the price breaking below the trendline to turn the bias more bearish and increase the bets into the 154.00 handle next.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more clearly the bounce on the trendline and the support zone around the 158.00 handle. If the price gets back there, we can expect the buyers to defend the support and position for the continuation of the uptrend. A break above the 160.00 handle should give the buyers even more conviction and increase the bullish momentum into a new cycle high.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have some consolidation at the moment. If the price breaks above the 159.45 level we can expect even more buying pressure coming into the market as the intervention gets erased further. The white lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we conclude the week with the US PPI and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.