USDJPY
USDJPY bounces off swing lows from August and December

The USDJPY experienced a sharp decline yesterday, reaching a new low since February 10th and testing crucial swing low levels from August 2022 at 130.38 and December 2022 at 130.55 (refer to red numbered circles one and two on the daily chart above). Yesterday's low reached 130.53 before rebounding.

Examining the hourly chart below, today's upward movement has pushed the price closer to the 100-hour moving average, currently at 132.399. Over the last four hours, the price has encountered resistance at this moving average level, with sellers remaining active. Despite the resistance, the downward movement has been relatively limited, with support from buyers at the natural level of 132.00. The current price stands at 132.212.

If the 132.00 support level is broken, traders will be eyeing 131.84 and 131.55 as the subsequent support targets. On the upside, a sustained break above the 100-hour moving average would shift focus towards yesterday's swing high at 132.645, and the swing low and high from Friday at 132.738. A move above these levels would target the 38.2% retracement at 133.348 and the declining 200-hour moving average at 133.56.

The recent surge in yields is contributing to the USDJPY's upside, with the two-year yield up 26.1 basis points and the 10-year yield up 12.1 basis points. Additionally, gains in US stock indices, such as the S&P 500 (up 0.90%) and the NASDAQ (up 0.94%), are driving funds away from the relative safety of the Japanese Yen.

USDJPY
USDJPY finds sellers against its 100 are moving average