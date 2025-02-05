Fundamental Overview

The USD opened the week higher across the board as Trump followed through with his threats and imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday. Thankfully, it seems like Trump continues to use tariffs as a way to bring countries to the table and get some resolutions on his demands.

In fact, after some positive talks on Monday, the tariffs on Mexico and Canada have been paused for 30 days which brought some risk-on sentiment and weighed on the US Dollar. We are still waiting for the Trump-Xi call but there’s still some cautious optimism that continues to weigh on the greenback.

On the JPY side, today we got the Japanese wage data which beat expectations by a big margin and gave the yen a strong boost as the market increased the bets for a potential third hike this year. As a reminder, the BoJ hiked interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected at the last meeting but didn’t offer much in terms of forward guidance other than the usual “will raise policy rate if economic, price conditions continue to improve”.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDJPY Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDJPY continues to edge lower after falling back below the major trendline as the sellers piled in with more conviction targeting the 149.00 handle. There’s not much else we can glean from this timeframe, so we need to zoom in to see some more details.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we’ve been having a pretty choppy price action around the trendline but the bearish trend remained intact as signalled by the lower highs. The price today broke below the support zone around the 153.70 level following the strong Japanese wage growth data.

If we get a retest of the support now turned resistance, we can expect the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the resistance to position for new lows. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to position for a pullback into the downward trendline around the 155.00 handle.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a minor downward trendline adding confluence to the resistance zone. This should technically strengthen the resistance and give the sellers more conviction to step in there targeting new lows.

The buyers, on the other hand, will look for a break above the resistance and the trendline to position for a pullback into the 155.00 handle. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have the US ADP and the US ISM Services PMI. Tomorrow, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures. On Friday, we conclude the week with the US NFP report.