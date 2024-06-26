Fundamental Overview

The USD continues to be backed by good economic data as we have also seen recently from the US PMIs last Friday and the US Consumer Confidence report yesterday. Such data keeps the interest rates expectations stable around two cuts by the end of the year and supports the risk sentiment amid a pickup in growth.

The JPY in this environment should keep losing ground against the major currencies. We will likely need weak US growth data to see some sustained Yen strength, although it might be short lived if it’s not enough to make the market to price in more aggressive rate cuts for the Fed.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDJPY Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDJPY after a minor dip on Monday, rallied back to the intervention level at the 160.00 handle. Remember, that an intervention is not guaranteed as the Japanese are fighting against strong fundamentals and the market is much bigger than them.

Nonetheless, we might see reactions like we did on Monday as buyers could square their positions and the sellers could pile in with a defined risk above the level. For now, the path of least resistance remains to the upside.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that in case we get a pullback from the intervention level, the buyers will likely step back in around the 158.00 support where we can also find the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence.

The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking below the 158.00 support to increase the bearish bets into the major trendline around the 156.00 level.

USDJPY Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDJPY 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have another minor upward trendline defining the current bullish momentum. The buyers will likely keep on leaning against the trendline with a defined risk below it to position for a break above the 160.00 resistance with a better risk to reward setup.

The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the 158.00 support. The red dotted lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Tomorrow we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures, while on Friday we conclude the week with the Tokyo CPI and the US PCE.

See the video below