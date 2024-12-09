The USDJPY is pushing higher and in-the-process has stretched to - and now through - a swing area between 151.198 to 151.27 area.

Earlier today, the price moved above the 200-hour MA at 150.336 increasing the bullish bias. That got the ball running.

With the price moving above the swing area now, the next target comes in at the 38.2% of the move down from the November high at 151.736. Getting to and through that level is important to show the buyers are more committed. Above that , the 200 day MA come in at 151.97.