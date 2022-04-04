USDJPY moves away from MAs

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. has ticked to a new high for the day and in the process has extended the trading range to 70 pips. The average over the last 22 trading days has been 112 pips as the pair over that time saw a trend move higher. However, over the last 5-6 days, the price has been in a corrective sideways mode, that has seen the pair move down to test the 38.2% of the move up from the March 4 low (but remain above it).

The inability to extend below the 38.2% retracement at 121.10 (the lows reached 121.30ish on Wednesday and Thursday of last week), keeps the correction as a "plain vanilla" variety. The sellers were able to get below the 100 and 200 hour MA, but could not stay below those levels. Sellers had their shot. They succeeded in correcting the pair, but not in holding control (and taking back more control).

In trading today, the 100 hour MA (blue line) was broken earlier today but could not extend below the 200 hour MA (green line). The subsequent move back to the upside (and move to a new high) has the pair now targeting the high from Friday at 123.026. That is the low of a swing area extending up to 123.188 (see blue numbered circles). Get above that area and the buyers take the price into the upper extreme that extended up to 125.093 in the capitulation move seen last Monday (Adam called it here).

Although the sellers could lean against the aforementioned swing area up to 123.188, and stay in a battle with the buyers, it would take a move below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages to give full control back to the sellers in the short term. For now the buyers are dominant with resistance looming at the swing area above.