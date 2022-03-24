USDJPY moves up to swing area

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term traded to the highest level since December 18, 2015 today with it's move to 121.74. The move was able to stretch above the high from January 28, 2016 at 121.68 but only by 6 pips. The price is currently trading at 121.68.

The price at the high also moved into a swing area between 121.68 to 122.02. That swing area goes back to 2015 and dissects the extremes from that year with highs at 121.70 and 125.85.

Drilling to the 5 minute chart below, the price in the Asian session took a dip that saw the price move below the 100/200 bar MA (blue and green lines), but only by a few pips before rotating back higher and resuming the trend move higher.

The consolidation near the highs over the last few hours, has allowed the 100 bar MA (blue line) to catch up to the price, but so far the moving average is holding support.

A move below it does not ruin the bullish momentum, but does give sellers against the resistance above small comfort that the trade plan is progressing.

Getting below the 38.2% retracement of the range today at 121.44 and the 50% at 121.348 would hurt the trend move bias more, and give sellers more comfort. The rising 200 bar moving averages (green line in the chart below) also near the 50% midpoint currently (green line) increasing that areas importance.

USDJPY stays above its rising 100 bar moving average

For a further background review of the trend move higher in the USDJPY, see post HERE.