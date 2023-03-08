USDJPY bounces off the 100 hour and 100 day MA today

As we head toward the end of day, the MA technicals for the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term are painting the risk and bias defining levels for the pair.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price action today took the price above the 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (overlaid green line currently at 137.412). The break above took the price up to 137.906, but momentum could not hold above the MA and buyers turned to sellers.

The price fell back below the 200 day MA in the London morning session, and stayed below for the entire North American/US session.

The low for the day reached in the US session, found buyers against the overlaid 100 day moving average and the 100 hour moving average both at 136.455 (see blue lines on the chart above). Just below that level is the 200 hour moving average currently at 136.377. All three of those moving averages are starting to get closer and closer together.

That convergence increases the areas importance going forward.

The price rebound over the last 5-6 hours has seen a high of 137.326. That high got within about nine pips of the 200 day moving average level.

So overall, the hourly and daily 100/200 moving averages are defining the key levels for the USDJPY buyers and sellers.

Overall I give the nod for the "most control" to the buyers. Holding support against the 100 hour/100 day moving average and the 200 hour moving average is more bullish.

However, getting above the 200 day moving average is still what the buyers would love to see, but on the other side, a level that sellers are hoping puts the lid on the USDJPY.

Be aware. Key levels are in play and the market traders will be looking for the clue from the price action in the new trading day.