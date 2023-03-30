USDJPY moves toward 133.00

The US yields are moving to new highs (2 year up 6 bps to 4.14%), and that has given the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term some underlying support as well. The pair is ticking to new highs at 132.91.

Looking at the hourly chart, recall from yesterday, the pair moved above the 200 hour MA for the first time since March 10, and based against that MA before pushing higher. The price also moved above a swing area between 132.19 to 132.27. That area is a risk level for buyers looking for more upside in the pair (see red numbered circles).

Today, the low of that swing area stalled the fall into the early European session and the last 5 or so hours have seen a move higher. The 38.2% of the move down from the March 8 high has been broken. However, the high from March 22 at 132.004 remains the next upside hurdle that needs to be broken to increase the bullish bias. Move above that level would open the door for a move toward the 50% of the move down from the March 8 high near 133.769.