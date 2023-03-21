WTI crude oil futures is settling at $69.33, up $1.69 or 2.55% on the day, marking the largest daily increase since February 7, 2023. Today's high reached $69.77, while the low extended to $66.90.
Examining the daily chart, the next upside target is the swing low from December 2022, which stands at $70.08. Upon breaking this level, traders will aim for the 38.2% retracement of the recent trading range at $70.69.
The low price for cycle reached $64.36 during trading yesterday. That was the lowest level going back to December 2021 before rotating back to the upside.