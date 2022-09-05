My colleague Greg Michalowski has the day off for the US Labor Day holiday today but he produced a great video outlining the technical levels in play this week.

I expect markets to quiet from here with OPEC and the UK PM selection wrapped up so it's a good time to have a look at the charts. Starting at 8:30 in this video, Greg starts with EUR/USD and goes through the majors, looking at the technicals, the biases, some of the risks and targets.

I think it's a great time to be watching the charts because we're at so many big, long-term levels on the USD charts. Greg's techncial analysis can help you to manage risk or find entries because when some of these charts break (or hold) there could be some washouts.

The news in Europe on energy isn't good and the property bubble in China is bursting. That's going to lead to more disorderly flows and we're entering a period of the year of higher volatility.