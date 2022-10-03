0.40 - EURUSD - The EURUSD has moved away from the overhead resistance near the 50% midpoint of the move down from the October higher and rotates back toward the 200 and 100 hour MA barometers on the downside. A move below would increase the bearish bias

2:54: USDJPY: Traders did take the USDJPY above its 145.00 level that attracted Bank of Japan interest from an intervention standpoint. However traders backed off and push the price back down. The 100 hour moving average at 144.605 is the next key level on the downside .

4:14: GBPUSD: The GBPUSD moved higher as PM Truss scrapped the tax cut for the most wealthy giving markets some solace. The pair moved up to test its 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart but found some sellers near that level today.

7:16: USDCAD has come off its highest level since 2020 and moved away from a key swing area on the weekly chart as well. The prices dipping below its 100 hour moving average in early North American trading.

8:18: AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is testing/breaking above its 100 hour moving average at 0.6457. The 200 hour moving average at 0.65137 remains a hurdle to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control

8:48: NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is also testing/moving above its 100 hour MA and looks toward its 200 hour MA at 0.5733.