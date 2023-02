For the 2nd consecutive month the Canada jobs report has surprised with a huge gain of 150K vs 15K estimate. That comes after a strong >100K report last month. The gains sent the USDCAD sharply to the downside and below the 200 hour MA which has stalled the fall over the last two trading days.

The EURUSD is pressing the lows for the week and below a swing area.

The USDJPY is reacting to the BOJ Governor rumblings but trying to hold the 200 hour MA on the downside now.