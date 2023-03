Of course the fundamental stories are in motion and that will not be slowing down, but the technicals can help to take some of the risk out of the market.

With the waves of buying and selling underway, where has the price action so far this week, found support/resistance and why? What level can traders watch to help define and limit risk and define the bias.

In this report, I take a stab at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.