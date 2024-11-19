Price action is volatile but contained in the three major currency pairs as a markets digest geopolitical risks:

EURUSD: The EURUSD is trading between support near 1.05158 and resistance near 1.0610. The price is trading near 1.0585 as buyers and sellers panel between the extremes.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is remaining below the 200-hour moving average at 154.386, but is respecting support near the broken 61.8% retracement of the range since the July high. That level comes in at 153.39. Moving below that level would increase the bearish bias.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is trading between its support between 1.2596 – 1.26137, and resistance up to 1.2686. The current price Is between those levels at 1.2648. Traders will be looking for the next shove outside of the aforementioned range.