EURUSD: The EURUSD stretched above a retracement (61.8% from the December high) /ceiling area today, increasing the bullish bias. That area came between 1.0448 and 1.0461. That area will be a key barometer in the new trading week. You can read the commentary HERE and watch the detailed video below:

USDJPY: The USDJPY remains in an up-and-down range over the last week and a half between 154.77 and 156.73. Also in play at the lower end is the 38.2% retracement at 154.939. The price briefly broke that key retracement but momentum to the downside faded fast. You can read the commentary HERE and watch the detailed video below:

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD was the biggest mover on Friday with a run to the upside. That broke the pair past the 38.2% and the 50% retracement targets of the trend move lower from the December high at 1.23689 and 1.2453 respectively. You can read the commentary HERE and watch the detailed video below:

USDCHF: The USDCHF tested but stayed below the 100 hour MA on Tuesday, extended above that 100 hour MA but stalled at the higher 200 hour MA and fell on Thursday, and extended to test the 100 hour MA on Friday, and stalled against that resistance level. Sellers were leaning on rallies. What it did not do is extend below the 38.2% of the move up from the December low. So buyer and sellers are battling it out. You can read the commentary HERE and watch the detailed video below:

USDCAD: The USDCAD is in a wide up and down trading range between 1.42899 and 1.4466 (177 pips) going back to December 17. This week off of the inauguration volatility (and tariff stuff), the buyers had their shot on a break higher and failed, AND on a break lower, and also failed. The price is settling within the range but below 100 and 200 hour MAs giving a bearish tilt into the weekend. You can read the commentary HERE and watch the video below:

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD extended above a ceiling area and the 38.2% of the move down from the November 25 high on Friday (between 0.62874 and 0.6306). The corrective low on Friday found willing buyers against the high of that swing area. The buyers are making a play. Can they keep it going next week. You can read the commentary HERE and watch the video below:

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD extended above the 38.2% of the move down from the November 29 high and a swing area ceiling all between 0.5683 and 0.5691. The break is a tilt to the buyers/bulls heading into the new trading week. Can the buyers keep the momentum going in the new trading week? You can read the commentary HERE and watch the video below: