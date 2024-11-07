This video outlines the key technical levels in play and why after the FOMC rate decision.

  • EURUSD 0:45
  • USDJPY 1:40
  • GBPUSD 2:29
  • USDCHF 3:15
  • USDCAD 4:15
  • AUDUSD 5:13

Looking at the yields, before the Fed decision:

  • 2 year 4.205%, -6.2 basis points
  • 5 year 4.118%, -8.9 basis point
  • 10 year 4.339%, minus a .7 basis points
  • 30-year 4.546%, -5.4 basis points

Current yields are showing:

  • 2 year 4.226%, -4.2 basis points
  • 5 year 4.198%, -7.3 basis points
  • 10 year 4.351%, -7.5 basis points
  • 30 year 4.548%, -5.1 basis point

IN the US stock market:

  • S&P index up 35.71 point at 5964.75
  • NASDAQ index 247.18 points at 19230

The current levels are trading at:

  • S&P index up 39.09 points 596 a .53
  • NASDAQ index up 269.18 point at 19253.53