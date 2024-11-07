This video outlines the key technical levels in play and why after the FOMC rate decision.
- EURUSD 0:45
- USDJPY 1:40
- GBPUSD 2:29
- USDCHF 3:15
- USDCAD 4:15
- AUDUSD 5:13
Looking at the yields, before the Fed decision:
- 2 year 4.205%, -6.2 basis points
- 5 year 4.118%, -8.9 basis point
- 10 year 4.339%, minus a .7 basis points
- 30-year 4.546%, -5.4 basis points
Current yields are showing:
- 2 year 4.226%, -4.2 basis points
- 5 year 4.198%, -7.3 basis points
- 10 year 4.351%, -7.5 basis points
- 30 year 4.548%, -5.1 basis point
The current levels are trading at:
- S&P index up 39.09 points 596 a .53
- NASDAQ index up 269.18 point at 19253.53