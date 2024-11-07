This video outlines the key technical levels in play and why after the FOMC rate decision.

EURUSD 0:45

USDJPY 1:40

GBPUSD 2:29

USDCHF 3:15

USDCAD 4:15

AUDUSD 5:13

Looking at the yields, before the Fed decision:

2 year 4.205%, -6.2 basis points

5 year 4.118%, -8.9 basis point

10 year 4.339%, minus a .7 basis points

30-year 4.546%, -5.4 basis points

Current yields are showing:

2 year 4.226%, -4.2 basis points

5 year 4.198%, -7.3 basis points

10 year 4.351%, -7.5 basis points

30 year 4.548%, -5.1 basis point

IN the US stock market:

S&P index up 35.71 point at 5964.75

NASDAQ index 247.18 points at 19230

The current levels are trading at: