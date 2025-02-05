3 Chip Stocks, 3 Different Stories

AMD, Nvidia, and Broadcom are all in focus today, but their stock charts tell vastly different stories.

AMD: Shares are down sharply, dropping over 7% after disappointing data center earnings were reported yesterday. This decline has pushed the stock to its lowest level since November 2024, painting a negative technical picture. However, if buyers can stage a recovery, a potential technical victory could provide added momentum.

Nvidia: Nvidia has also faced challenges, particularly with the DeepSeek news, which sent its shares lower. Despite these struggles, the stock is showing signs of resilience with a small technical victory today, indicating some potential for recovery.

Broadcom: Broadcom is the strongest performer of the three. While it, too, is off its highs, today's trading saw the stock move above key hourly moving average targets, reinforcing its bullish technical bias.

In the accompanying video, I analyze each stock over the same time frame using hourly charts. You'll get a detailed breakdown of the technical bias, key targets, and risks for all three stocks.

Hint: Broadcom is the most bullish technically, Nvidia shows moderate recovery potential, and AMD remains the weakest. However, AMD could gain momentum if buyers can finally secure a meaningful technical victory.

Discover the good, the bad, and the ugly for each in the video above.