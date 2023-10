As anxiety in the markets rise going into the last few hours of trading, what has the move higher US yields, the decline in stocks, the rise in oil, and the concerns about Israel, leadership in Washington, and the Fed Chair Powell speech tomorrow done to the price action in the 3 major currency pairs?

In this video, I review the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD technically, with an eye toward the bias, the targets and the risks NOW.