IN this video, I extend the short term  EURUSD  analysis to incorporate a view from the daily chart and ask "What if?". If you don't constantly ask "what if?", you are missing out on telling the story.

It is also a way for traders to see the future.

That story may change. There are no guarantees. However, traders understand the risk. They understand the levels. They understand what could happen.

This storyline in this video might not play out as outlined. That is not important as if it doesn't do what it is supposed to do, get out. So this video is just as educational as it is for your trading. Learn from it. There are a lot of little nuggets within my "story", that I hope you can learn, repeat and benefit now and in the future.

If the storyline does play out, that is great. There is room to roam which means it could be profitable to you.

I hope you find it interesting and helpful to your trading now and going forward.

EURUSD
The EURUSD has room to roam on a move higher