As the market prepares for the Fed chair speech in front of the New York Economic Club at 12 noon, the price action of the EURUSD, USDJPY and the Nasdaq (as a proxy for the US stock market), have defined key levels that traders will be watching for bias, risk and target clues.

In this video, I look at those three key proxies for the US dollar and the stock market, and explain what levels are in play and why. Traders will be looking for breaks and runs.

Be aware. Be prepared.