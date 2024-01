The EURUSD is moving sideways today. The USDJPY is moving higher. While the GBPUSD is continuing its ups and downs . Both the EURUSD and the GBPUSD are trading between the 100/200 hour MAs. The USDJPY is more bullish but is finding some resistance selling near the 50% midpoint of the move down from the November 1 high.

This video, explains and outlines the technicals in play as the Martin Luther King Day observance comes to an end, and the new trading begins.