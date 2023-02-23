The EURUSD is trading within a downward sloping channel at it wanders to the downside. The sellers remain in firm control within that channel in the short term. The pair also continues to stay below the falling 100 and 200 hour MAs

The USDJPY is trading to a new high extending away from a swing area high on the daily chart as well. The move higher opens the pair for further upside momentum.

The GBPUSD fell below the 100 and 200 hour MAs today, but corrected higher into that area in early North American trading today.

Finally, the AUDUSD is moving back lower and looks to test the 200 day MA at 0.6803. Key barometer for the buyers and sellers.