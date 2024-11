Be aware. Be prepared.

In the videos below, I take a technical look at all the major currencies vs the USD. What is the bias and what would move the bias the other way? Support? Resistance? What are the targets?

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY:

USDCHF:

USDCAD:

AUDUSD:

NZDUSD: