When markets are volatile - and they are volatile - you need technical levels to give you bias and risk defining clues. Absent that and you are driving with your eyes closed.

The Bank of England is trying to come to the rescue as investors staged a mass exodus and of UK debt and equity's and the pound in general. Their actions sent the GBPUSD higher but only to the high from yesterday before rotating back to the downside. In this video I outlined levels that might give traders bias clues and risk defining clues for that currency. I also look at the EURUSD and USDJPY for what the technical stories are for those currencies.