While the USD is within 0.12% of unchanged vs the

EUR (+0.11)

JPY (+0.03)

GBP (+0.09%)

CHF (+0.07%)

CAD (+0.07%)

The greenback is running higher vs the AUD and NZD:

AUD (+1.03%)

NZD (+0.75%)

The previous video went through the key technical target which the AUD and the NZD were testing at the time (see video here)

Since then, the AUDUSD has raced below the floor between 0.6433 and 0.64419.The pair is trading at 0.6415 with traders now eyeing the lows from 2024 at 0.6347 and 0.6663 over time IF the price can remain below 0.64419 now.

For the NZDUSD, it fell below the low of a swing area at 0.5859 and will be eying over time the November lows at 0.5814 amd 0.5797 IF it can stay below the swing area at 0.5859 to 0.58667.

Ho-hum in the other currencies vs the USD but the AUDUSD and the NZDUSD are making runs to the downside.