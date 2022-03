Oil is back on the boil today, up $5.62 to $110.27 in the US.

At the start of the month, there was a rapid rise to $130 from $95 but the move was entirely retraced. Now we're seeing a second bounce that's certainly more than a dead-cat bounce so far. The rally comes despite more signs of an Iran nuclear deal and rising covid in China.

The level I'm watching next is $112.27, which is the 50% retracement of the recent drop, followed by the 61.8% level at $116.66.