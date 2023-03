The price of WTI crude futures are selling at $69.96. That's down $0.94 or -1.33%. The low price reached $69.84. The high price was at $71.67. The price settled near the low price for the day.

Looking at the hourly chart, the closing level tested the 100 hour moving average and a swing area near $69.80. More momentum below that area would increase the bearish bias in the short term at least.