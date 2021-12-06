Crude oil futures test there 200 day moving average

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $69.49. That is up $3.23 or 4.87%.

The prices moving higher after the settlement and traded as high as $70.12. The low price for the day reach $66.39. At the high the price has tested its 200 day moving average at $70.10. That level will be an important barometer going forward. Stay below would keep the bears more in control. Move above, and we could see another run to the upside with the 100 day moving average at $74.04 as an upside target.

The price low last week reached $62.46. The rise to the high today is a 12.27% move off the low.