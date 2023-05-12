WTI crude all features are settling the day and the week at $70.04. The price is down -$0.83 or -1.17%. The low price reached $69.93. The high price reached $71.78.

For the trading week crude oil prices are down $1.28 or -1.79%. That is the 4th down week in a row. From the swing high during the week of April 10 to the settlement today, the price is down around -16.25% (the high price during the week of April 10 reached $83.53).

For the trading year, the price is down around -12.87% (the end-of-the-year level was at $80.26).

Looking at the hourly chart, the price high this week reached $73.89 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the price fell below both the 100 and 200-hour moving averages. In trading today, the corrective high ticked briefly above the 200-hour moving average but quickly reversed. The price low tested the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the exhaustive low from back on May 3. That level came in right around the $70 level.

Stay below the 200-hour moving average keeps sellers more control. Breaking below the 38.2% retracement would open the door for a run toward the 50% midpoint at $68.77.