The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.29. That is down $0.38 from Fridays settle or -0.53% on the day.

The the high price today extended up to $73. The low price extended to $70.71.

Looking at the daily chart, the price remains between its 200 day moving average at $70.17 and its 100 day moving average at $74.07. The price has close between those extremes over the last five trading days. Ultimately it will take a break above or below to increase the momentum in the direction of the move.

WTI crude oil trades between the 100 and 200 day MAs