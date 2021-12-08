WTI crude oil futures moved up and down in trading today

The price of WTI crude oil futures settled at $72.36. That is $0.31 higher or 0.43% from the seven price yesterday at $72.05.

The high price today reached $72.98. The low price extended to $70.93.

The move to the upside was helped from investors reassessing the risk from the omicron variant.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price action today was up and down. The low did stall near the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the all-time high price reached on October 25 in the 50 hour moving average (green line in the chart below). The next upside target comes in at the 50% midpoint of the move down from the October 25 high at $73.88

The EIA inventory data today showed:

Oil -240K vs -1705K expected

Distillates +2734K vs +1571K expected

Gasoline +3882K vs +1798K expected

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -3.089 million

Gasoline +3.705 million

Distillate +1.228 million

Cushing +2.395 million