The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling up $1.51 or 2.13% at $72.38. The high price reached $72.74. The low price extended to $70.87.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price today bottom near the 100 and 200 hour moving averages before moving higher. On the topside the $73 to $73.34 recent swing highs are the next upside targets. The price action has been waffling between $69.39 up to $73.34. At some point there will be a break outside the range.

Crude oil settles higher