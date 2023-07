WTI crude oil futures are settling at $76.89. That's up $1.14 or 1.5%.

The price is settling near the high for the day at $76.96. The low for the day is $75.32.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is approaching its 200-day moving average at $77.33. The last time the price closed above the 200-day moving average was back on August 29, 2022.

Crude oil moves toward the 200 day MA

Brent crude futures settled at $81.36 up $1.25 or 1.56%.