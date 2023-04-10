The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day back below the $80 level at $79.74. That's down $0.96 or -1.19%. The low price reached $79.61. The high price was about $81.22.

WTI crude oil is settling below 100 hour movie average

Looking at the hourly chart above, since gapping higher after the OPEC+ announced the surprise production cuts, the price has been trading between $79 on the downside and $81.81 on the top side.

The sideways price action has allowed the 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line on the chart above) to catch up to the price. Today the price traded above and below the moving average level, but is making a run toward the downside over the last few hours, and closing below the moving average level and nearer session lows.

It will take a move below the $79 level to increase the bearish bias. Traders will next target the rising 200 hour moving average currently at $77.58 (green line in the chart above)