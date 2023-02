Crude oil is approaching the 100 day MA at $81.05

The crude oil is settling at $80.14 or $0.42 or 0.53%. The high price reached $80.62. The low price reached $78.45.

Looking at the daily chart, the 100 day MA at $81.05. The next target above that comes in at $82.48 to $83.34 which is swing highs from recent swing and lows going back October 2022.