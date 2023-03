he price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $80.46. That's up $0.78 or 0.90% on the day

The gains come despite projections from China's government that growth would be less than 5% going forward. That is the lowest growth rate in decades.

Technically, the price has also moved above its 100 day moving average at $80.15. The next target comes against the February high price at $80.62. Getting above it would increase