Crude oil futures closing at the lowest level since January

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $81.94. That's down -$4.94 or -5.69%. The close is the lowest since January 13, 2022 and down 36.85% from its March 8 high. The closing level on December 31 for the continuous contract was and $75.35.

Brent crude broke below the $90 level and currently trades at $88 down -5.2%.

Natural gas prices are also down sharply at -3.94%.