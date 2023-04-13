WTI crude oil tested 200 day MA and found willing sellers

The price of WTI crude futures are selling at $82.16. That's down $1.10 or -1.32% on the day. The high price reached $83.44. The low price extended to $82.24.

The high price today installed about $0.23 short of the following 200 day moving average at $83.67. Yesterday the high price reached $83.53 which was even closer to that moving average level. Sellers are leaning against the risk defining level. If blue buyers are take more control getting and staying above the 200 day moving average would be required. Back on August 29, 2022 the price moved above the 200 day moving average but fell back below the level the very next day.