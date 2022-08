Crude oil is above its 200 day MA at $96.02.

The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $97.01. That is the highest since July 29. The settled price is also back above the 200 day MA at $96.02. Reasons for the rise?

Clashes in Libya threaten supply

Meeting with OPEC+ is also a concern as Saudi threathens production cuts

Recent inventory data showed larger drawdown of inventories. A counter to the upside is a potential nuclear deal with Iran which could add 1M BPD to the market.