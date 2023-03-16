WTI crude futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Read this Term are settling $68.35 up $0.74 or 1.09%. The low price today reached a $65.71. That was just above the low price from yesterday at $65.65. The high price today reached a $69.38. The 52 week high for crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term comes in at $123.68.

Looking at the daily chart, the swing low going back to December 9 reached $70.08. That would be the next target on the topside if the buyers are to start to take back more control. Move above and stay above $70.08 is key going forward now.

On the downside, the low prices this week - both yesterday and today - were able to get below the December 20, 2021 low at $66.12 (the low price yesterday and today reached between $65.65 and $65.71). However, the move lower were not able to sustain downside momentum, and quickly rebounded. Getting below $66.12 and stay below is key to keep the sellers satisfied.

Working against the downside idea is that markets are oversold. However, markets can remain oversold in trending markets.