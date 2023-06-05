The price of WTI WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o Read this Term crude futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Read this Term are selling at $72.15. That is up $0.41 or 0.57%. The high price reached $75.06. The low price was at $72.02. The gains from the weekend Saudi Arabia production cut were erased.

Looking at the daily chart, the high price today extended toward the falling 100 day moving average. That level comes in at $75.66. The high price got within $0.60 of that level but backed off into the close.

Crude oil falls after testing 100 day moving average

Saudi Arabia announced a voluntary cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day in July, a decision aimed at propping up crude oil prices amid worries of slowing global energy demand. This reduction is in addition to previously declared curbs, which are extended until the end of 2024. The decision was part of an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, which agreed to maintain current production targets until the end of the year.

This announcement came after contentious deliberations, with Saudi Arabia facing strong opposition, particularly from African producers, to its push for output cuts. In the end, consensus was reached to adhere to current output targets, with Saudi Arabia's voluntary cut aiding the final agreement.